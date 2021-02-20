MCHENRY — Participating in the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run For It event in Davis, West Virginia, has become a tradition in supporting the Kalie Hostutler Ashby Academic Achievement Fund at Garrett College.
Members of Kalie’s Crew — Ashby’s family and friends, Garrett College employees and Southern High School students — raised $2,682.39 in this year’s virtual event.
“The Run for it event has become one of my favorite traditions,” said Brittney Hostutler, sister of the late Kalie Hostutler Ashby. “It’s a great day to remember and honor Kalie and I am truly grateful for those who participate in the race or who donate to the cause.”
The academic achievement fund honors Ashby and the value she placed on higher learning. The fund provides textbook scholarships to students who attended Ashby’s alma mater, Southern Garrett High School, and were part of the college’s dual enrollment program or students who previously attended Crellin Elementary School, a further tribute to Ashby’s commitment to her local community.
In addition to Ashby’s many accomplishments, she began her college education at Garrett College as a dual-enrolled student.
Madison Embleton and Kaelyn Glotfelty, two of this year’s academic scholarship recipients, also began earning college credits at Garrett College as a Southern High School student.
Embleton is studying business administration and was also a student at Crellin Elementary School. “The Kalie Hostutler Ashby Academic Achievement Fund scholarship has allowed me to take my mind off of the financial burden college expenses can have and allowed me to focus on my education,” said Embleton. “This scholarship has been used to help me purchase textbooks as well as cover additional college expenses.”
After GC, she plans to transfer to Frostburg State University and continue her studies in business administration.
A computer science major, Glotfelty has a keen interest in programming, especially programing games. In high school, she was a member of the GaCo robotics team.
Having just completed her first semester of college, Glotfelty wanted to get a jumpstart on earning college credits before transferring to a four-year university.
“I chose to start my education at GC because it’s close to home and I would be able to adjust to college more easily if I could start at home,” she said. “I really enjoyed all the projects in my digital logic design class, as well as being able to figure out programming errors and such.”
Elementary education major Emilee Tasker of Oakland, a first-year student at GC, is also a recipient of the scholarship, which she used to help purchase books for her first semester of college.
According to Hostutler, each of this year’s scholarship recipients are continuing her sister’s legacy in a way that Kalie would be proud of.
“This year’s recipients show many of the same qualities, goals and hard work that Kalie was known for and she would be thrilled to be a part of their journey to success. I wish them the best and hope that the scholarship helps them along their journey to reach their ultimate goals,” said Hostutler.
“My family and I are extremely grateful for Garrett College and the founders of The Kalie Hostutler Ashby Academic Achievement Fund,” she continued. “We are blessed to be able to see Kalie’s legacy continue in a way that Kalie would be so proud of.”
For more information, contact the Garrett College Foundation at 301-387-3131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.