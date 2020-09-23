Family left homeless by Garrett fire

OAKLAND — A Garrett County family was left homeless by an accidental fire at 808 Brant Road in Swanton late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire broke out at the property owned by John Wilburn just before 4 p.m.
Forty volunteer firefighters responded to the scene where the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department directed the fire operation. Firefighters needed about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Investigators said the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor, began in the home's flue.
The loss was estimated at $110,000, which includes property and contents, according to the fire marshal’s office.
The victims of the fire are reportedly being assisted by family members.
