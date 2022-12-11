CUMBERLAND — Three family-owned fruit stores that have been part of communities in Allegany and Garrett counties for more than six decades will soon close.
There was no official date for closure of the Fruit Bowl in Cumberland, the Hill Top Fruit Market in Grantsville and the Farmers Market in Oakland, the owners said in a statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning.
“Supply chain issues, labor issues, climate changes drastically affecting fresh produce, and many other struggles of small business in America today have affected this decision,” the statement read.
The Grantsville store was opened in 1958 by the late Chester and Shirley McFarland. Markets in Oakland and Cumberland followed in 1961 and 1970, respectively.
In 1966, candy, what became one of the markets’ most popular features, was added. That section of the business came to include over 900 varieties, ranging from the contemporary to old-time favorites, the owners said in a 2008 news release celebrating 50 years in business.
The business also once included a fleet of more than 40 decorated trucks that moved products.
“Customers of all ages have enjoyed the variety offered and the ability to purchase in bulk, by the bag-full or individually,” they said at the time.
Chester McFarland died in 2005 and Shirley McDaniel in 2011. The McFarland’s children have operated the business since.
“We have been blessed with 65 years of serving our local communities,” the owners said. “Our retail and wholesale patrons who travel near and far, our mail order customers, and the many tourists who visit our stores are all appreciated.
The statement also thanked product suppliers, brokers, vendors and materials and service suppliers for staying focused on small business.
“Lastly, our families, our valued employees, and friends you are very much appreciated,” the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.