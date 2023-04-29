CUMBERLAND — Tim Thomas and his family’s lifelong affiliation with the National Weather Service has earned high honors from the agency with its prestigious Family Heritage Award.
“While Tim has been taking weather observations for us, solely by himself, since 1965, Tim and his brother Keith had tag-teamed the weather observation task between 1964 and 1965,” said meteorologist Kevin Witt in Sterling, Virginia.
The family tradition in public service with the NWS began in 1947 by Robert R. Golden, Tim and Keith’s grandfather, who continued his volunteer service with the agency until 1964.
“As you can see, the family combination of Tim, Keith and Robert have gone above and beyond public service to fulfill a request of collecting accurate and timely weather data, voluntarily, to assist the National Weather Service in data collection,” said Witt, a Wellersburg, Pennsylvania, native who leads the agency’s Cooperative Program in oversight of its weather observers.
Thomas still recalls his childhood days spending time with his grandfather, who was the city of Cumberland’s resident superintendent of Constitution Park.
“I remember asking my grandfather what he was doing and why he was doing it as he collected the weather data at his home,” said Thomas, whose family lived on nearby Reservoir Avenue at that time.
Thomas said those weather data instruments were located at City Hall prior to being moved to Golden’s residence in the park in the 1940’s and prior to being relocated years later to his residence when he took over the weather data logging duties.
Just recently, Thomas received the Family Heritage Award when Witt came to Cumberland to assist with weather equipment maintenance.
“I also worked with Tim back in 2010 or 2011 when I instructed a SKYWARN class at the 911 center in Cumberland where Tim was my point of contact and organizer of the event,” recalled Witt.
Thomas expressed his appreciation.
“It is quite an honor. There are not too many of these awards hanging on people’s walls,” he said.
Over the years, Thomas has served the community in various capacities, including as an occasional courtroom expert witness testifying on local weather conditions on given dates. He’s known in the community as “the weather guy” by virtue of his public service and his long-standing working relationship with the Times-News, where he writes a monthy weather column.
“Invariably, I am out and about and someone comes up to me and says ‘Hey, you’re the weather guy’ — it’s pretty nice. I’ve met and worked with a lot of great people over the years as a local weather observer,” he said.
Thomas said he is content to continue his role as Cumberland’s official weather observer.
“I enjoy keeping up with the weather every day,” he said. “I plan to do it as long as I can. It’s really something to keep it going.”
A retired Allegany County 911 dispatcher with 36 years of service, Thomas has also volunteered with the LaVale Rescue Squad for more than 50 years. He currently serves as the squad’s vice president.
Thomas is continuing his public service as a part-time employee of the county’s tourism department.
