CUMBERLAND, Md. — Starting next spring, the Thursday farmers market in downtown Cumberland will have a new home.
The weekly market will move from the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall to Canal Place, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said Thursday.
The pending large-scale renovation of the downtown mall made the move a necessity, Kelleher said. Discussions about the move began toward the end of this year’s market season, she said, and the organizers of the market were receptive to the relocation.
“We decided to go ahead and move it next year in May, whether the construction has started or not, so that they don’t have to start in one place and then move to another,” Kelleher said. “We thought that would be confusing to the customers.”
Ahead of the first market, vendors will do a test run to make sure they can get in and out smoothly, Kelleher said. It’s anticipated that the new space, located behind the recreation area’s shopping center and restaurants, should have ample space for both customers and sellers, Kelleher said.
“The farmers can’t just set up a booth and move their vehicle,” Kelleher said. “They have to have their vehicle there with them. There’s easy in and out access for the vehicles. There’s plenty of space, and there’s also good parking around there.”
