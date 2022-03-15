CUMBERLAND — The Thursday farmers market on Cumberland’s downtown mall will not move as planned to Canal Place when it returns for this year’s season.
Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher announced the change in plans during a recent meeting. The market’s board, she said, recently arrived at the decision.
The delay in construction with the Baltimore Street renovation project led to the decision, Kelleher said.
“Since it is going to be starting in the fall, most likely, they have decided to stay on the pedestrian mall,” Kelleher said. “They did a vote with their board and they were pretty split on it, but eventually they came to the decision to stay at the pedestrian mall, at least for most of the farmers market.”
The farmers market will begin the first Thursday in May and run through the end of October. The renovation of the mall is expected to go up for bid this year and construction is projected to start by the spring of 2023.
