CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Farmers Market on the downtown mall is set to open for the season May 7, the first Thursday of the month, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, with some restrictions in place.
If all goes according to plan, it will run every Thursday throughout the season.
“We are still having the market,” said Jeanette Rinehart. “We are following the protocols set down by the Maryland Farmers’ Market Association.”
In accordance with some such protocols handed down by association, there will be hand sanitizer available at the market, customers are not allowed to touch produce, only vendors are allowed to do so and only one customer is allowed at a table at a time.
Given that the vendors are normally pretty spread out to begin with, “I think we’re OK with our setup,” said Rinehart. “As far as I know face masks aren’t required.”
People should use their discretion as to whether to wear one, she said.
As for some of the other farmers markets in the area, the Frostburg market is expected to open the first Friday in May and the Canal Place market on the first Saturday in June — both from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no farmers market at Country Club Mall this year.
Tentatively for now and depending on how things shake out in coming weeks, the market at UPMC Western Maryland would run on Wednesdays in June from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a new market at Allegany College of Maryland would open on the first Monday in June and run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Variety in produce at the start of the season may be a bit limited, Rinehart said, because the spring has been cool.
