LAVALE — One person was found dead Monday at the scene of a house fire on Simpson Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene with initial reports indicating a two-story residence was "fully involved" in fire and with the blaze impinging on adjacent residences.
Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office investigators were on scene.
The victim was reportedly found inside the residence as firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, according to radio broadcasts from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.