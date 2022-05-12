FROSTBURG — An extension cord that malfunctioned inside a garage sparked a fire that caused about $2,000 damage to a Garrett County home early Thursday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 12:02 a.m. fire at 14121 National Pike ignited hay and straw that was being used for animal bedding, fire investigators said. No animals were hurt.
The property is owned by Allen Wilhelm and occupied by Jolene Hetz.
