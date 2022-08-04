CRESAPTOWN — No injuries occurred when an electrical fire broke out in a Meadow Avenue residence just before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Cage directed the incident response following alert of fire units from his department, Rawlings, Bowling Green and Ridgeley.
The fire reportedly originated in a faulty electrical outlet in the basement of the single-story frame and damages were confined to that area.
The fire was partially extinguished by an overhead water line that erupted when the fire broke out, said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Smoke alarms activated and all occupants safely exited the dwelling prior to arrival of the volunteer companies.
Firefighters were reportedly on the scene for less than an hour.
