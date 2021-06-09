CUMBERLAND — The effort to rebuild the Fayette Street bridge could receive $4.8 million in federal funding, according U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).
Trone issued a press release Tuesday that said the funding is part of a $42 million package being secured for eight projects across the 6th District, which stretches from Garrett County to northern Montgomery County. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Trone is serving his second term representing the 6th District.
The Fayette Street bridge, which spans railroad tracks, was struck by a train in June 2018, forcing its closure to vehicular traffic. CSX Transportation subsequently agreed to repair the bridge enough to open it to one lane of traffic. The repairs commenced in the fall of 2019 with the bridge reopening in January 2020. City officials have been pushing for a new bridge at the site.
Trone said the funding package will be included in the House version of an infrastructure plan called the INVEST in America Act.
“It’s long past time we invest in our broken infrastructure and rebuild our communities,” said Trone, in the release. “The infrastructure funding I was able to get in this bill for Maryland’s 6th District will spur economic growth, create jobs and improve quality of life. This funding will go to our communities where local leaders have told us they need it most.”
The funding is expected to pass through a House mark-up hearing on Wednesday, according to Trone. At that point, the INVEST in America Act could be included in President Joe Biden’s larger infrastructure bill currently being negotiated with Senate Republicans. The funding in Biden’s package could be as much as $2 trillion.
“It is fantastic news that it has made the cut so far,” said Mayor Ray Morriss. “It is something that Congressman Trone has been working with us on for awhile as a possibility. It looks real good.”
City officials have been pushing for a complete new bridge at the site to allow the return of two-way traffic. However, CSX has been reluctant to pay for construction of a new bridge.
“The $4.8 (million) should be enough, from the preliminary estimates we got,” said Morriss. “We believe that will be enough to cover the building of (a new) bridge.”
Federal standards require railroad bridges to have at least 21.5 feet in clearance. Morriss said the bridge is currently closer to 18.5 feet in height. “It will need to go up,” he said. “It would entail taking it up to (the height) to clear double stack (train cars).”
West Side residents and motorists have suffered for several years now with bridge closures. Fayette Street, at one lane, is currently the only open bridge on the West Side. The Cumberland Street bridge is closed due to its poor condition and the Washington Street bridge has been closed for nearly four years due to multiple train strikes.
CSX has disputed ownership of the bridges and has not been willing to claim any of the spans.
The city was able to have CSX sign off on any rights to the Cumberland Street bridge in 2019, clearing the way for the city to rebuild the structure, which is expected to get underway in the spring of 2022.
Morriss said if the funding for the Fayette Street bridge is successful, the city may ask CSX to sign a quit claim deed to release any rights to the bridge.
“That is what we are looking at similar to what was done with the Cumberland Street bridge,” said Morriss. “It (the funding package) has to pass and that is what we are hopeful for to proceed.”
