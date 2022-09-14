CUMBERLAND — The city of Cumberland has begun work to remove all seven sycamore trees along the north sidewalk in the 600 block of Fayette Street.
The city maintains a storm conduit below the trees that is critical for the West Side storm system. The roots of the trees have entered the storm conduit and buckled the sidewalk as well as grown over the curb of the street.
The Cumberland Street Department is removing the sidewalk slabs for stump grinding and Kiddy’s Contracting LLC will remove the trees and grind the stumps.
Cumberland’s arborist will replant new trees once the sidewalk and street repairs are completed.
The sidewalk and the road will be closed at times during the work. If there are any questions, contact the Cumberland Public Works Office at 301-759-6620.
