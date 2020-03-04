CUMBERLAND — Plans to begin phase one of a rewatering of the unfinished C&O Canal attraction have been suspended after funding for the project failed to gain authorization from the federal government.
“We did not get federal funding this round,” Bobby Smith, city engineer, told the Times-News on Tuesday.
Cumberland’s mayor and City Council voted in September to lay the groundwork for an infusion of $600,000 in federal dollars to conduct a feasibility study. The funding, which officials were optimistic about receiving at the time, would have been for the first phase in the project. The price tag for the entire project is estimated at $25 million.
“You have to submit a few times to get some of your work through and work your way up in priority,” said Smith. “We went after the funds a little later in the funding cycle. But our contacts at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to work on it and we will re-ask for next year.”
The project first emerged in the 1990s and called for the rewatering of 1.25 miles of the channel already situated at Canal Place and running south along the Potomac River. However, the project was halted during an economic downturn and never picked back up.
Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, explained the plan at a September City Council meeting.
“Basically, the talk of rewatering the canal has resurfaced and we are pretty excited about that,” said Rhodes. “The ordinance authorizes the city engineer to sign a letter of interest to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow a (feasibility study) to be generated for the Canal Rewatering Project, which will in turn allow federal funds to be allocated for this project.”
The city would have been obligated to cover 35%, or $210,000, of the $600,000 price tag for the phase one study. However, city officials said in-kind work could be substituted in exchange for cash payment.
Instead of cash or debt, the city officials hoped to use the sizable investment they are making to prevent combined sewer overflows into the river as an in-kind contribution. The city is investing millions into constructing a 78-inch pipeline to carry effluent from the CSO outfalls to the wastewater treatment plant. The pipeline will help clean up the river significantly.
“We will use some of the work we’ve done in preparation for the 78-inch sewer line that will go down through that same area,” said Rhodes. “That will cut our costs significantly.”
The effort to rewater the canal was initially re-energized following an August meeting among numerous local, state and federal officials at the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.
“The full-scale project would be to reconstruct the canal and levies on that section of the canal,” Smith said in September. “The levies there are no longer necessary. The Canal Parkway would be the levy. There are some design challenges we need to overcome.
“It could be a very important project for tourism. It would be as prominent as the Williamsport (canal) restoration project.”
Officials hoped the feasibility study would have been completed by spring.
“You have to keep fighting and keep showing them the benefit,” said Smith. “We are optimistic, but it may take a little longer than we thought.”
