CUMBERLAND — An effort to rewater a portion of the C&O Canal could receive $390,000 in federal funding, reviving the project that has been idle for several years.
U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (both D-Md.) said in a statement Tuesday the funding was part of their “first requests in a series for fiscal year 2022 to the Senate Appropriations Committee for Congressionally Directed Spending or Community Projects.”
The requests mark the first time since 2010 that the Senate has permitted projects that fall under energy and water development, like the rewatering, to be submitted.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be the recipient of the grant, which would allow a feasibility study to move forward. If the study finds the project viable, officials could move forward with phase one construction design.
“This project is a priority for Western Maryland as it will support recreation and economic development in the region,” according to the statement. “It aims to reconstruct and rewater 1.2 miles of the historic Chesapeake and Ohio Canal terminus at Cumberland with the vision of transforming the underutilized Potomac riverfront into a showpiece of historical preservation. The project requires funding to complete its environmental review process and move forward with design and construction.”
The cost of the viability study is $600,000, with the city of Cumberland contributing $210,000. City officials said in-kind work could be substituted in exchange for cash payment.
The mayor and City Council approved the study in 2019, however the effort was slowed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s good news for sure,” said Bobby Smith, city engineer. “Hopefully we are one step closer to putting boats on the canal. There are more geographic issues ... things that need to be worked out. But that is what engineering plans are for. But the first thing is to get that feasibility study.”
“I’m very pleased,” said Dee Dee Ritchie, Canal Place executive director. “It’s good to see the project progressing.”
The rewatering project first emerged in the 1990s, with planning and drawings of the canal running south from Canal Place along the Potomac River completed. However, the project was halted during an economic downturn and never picked back up.
“Looking at the renderings done in the 1990s, it is jaw-dropping,” Smith said. “It will be wonderful if we get something even remotely like that.”
Ritchie has also been involved in establishing a river park along the Potomac which would feature a whitewater course, viewing area and riverside trail. The Canal Place board recently issued a request for proposal to locate a company to secure mitigation credits and other grant opportunities to construct the park.
“These projects go hand in hand,” Ritchie said. “To have the River Park and the C&O Canal rewatered with boats on it ... Look what the citizens of Cumberland would have in their backyard. I think it is phenomenal and I am happy that these projects are moving along.”
Smith said the rewatering effort is likely to cost $25 million when complete.
“The project has a lot of moving parts,” he said. “It could take quite awhile. But imagine the option of going to Canal Place, take a boat ride on the canal, go fishing or kayaking on the course and then going to a restaurant in the evening. It really could make Cumberland a destination site.”
