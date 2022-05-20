Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON HEAT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY... Temperatures will rise into the 90s today, Saturday, and Sunday for the first time since last Autumn in many places. Today will be the first 90 degree day in the Baltimore and Washington Metropolitan Areas since last September. Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day of the weekend, with many locations reaching the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100. The abrupt beginning of hot temperatures early in the season after a relatively cool spring brings an increased risk of heat illnesses unless proper precautions are taken for those working or recreating outdoors. Since many outdoor events are planned this weekend in the region, be aware of the heat, and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside this weekend. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Plan to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and seek shade from the sun. Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages.