CUMBERLAND — AHEC West will receive a $166,666 grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration to help combat the prevalence of opioid-related illnesses in newborns, according to a recent release from U.S. Rep. David Trone's (D) office.
Per the release, the funds come through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program – Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which is aimed at reducing the prevalence of the illness sometimes found in newborns who were exposed to opioids while in utero.
The funds will go toward supporting AHEC West's Healthy Moms and Babies project, which, per the grant application, "seeks to reduce the incidence and impact of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS) in Allegany and Garrett counties," both of which are "suffering the devastating impacts of the opioid epidemic, whose victims include the youngest, most precious, and most vulnerable among us."
The project will reportedly offer sessions through the Center for Mind-Body Medicine, provide training focused on NAS for local social workers and health care providers and, in Garrett County, offer home visits and help strengthen access to necessary support services for mothers and babies who are at risk.
“It is heartbreaking to know that the youngest victims of the addiction epidemic are newborns,” Trone said in the release. “This funding will get fast help to the mothers and babies who need it. I am grateful for the good people at AHEC who make Western Maryland a stronger, safer, and healthier place to live every day.”
“Some of the most tragic consequences of the opioid epidemic are the generational effects of addiction. We must do everything possible to provide the necessary care and services to the infants and children who are affected by opioid addiction, as early-life care is especially important to their life-long health trajectory,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D) said in the release. “The experts at AHEC are uniquely positioned to serve Western Maryland communities, and this grant will help them expand their capacity and continue delivering positive outcomes to those in need.”
“The opioid crisis has wreaked havoc on countless families in Maryland. This funding will help reduce the incidence of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in newborns, a particularly vulnerable population, and provide their mothers with the support needed to prevent and treat opioid-related complications during pregnancy. As we work to end the opioid epidemic across the country, we will continue fighting for resources for the hardest hit communities in our state,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) in the release.
