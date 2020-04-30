FedEx van damaged in overnight fire at Frostburg

FROSTBURG — An overnight fire that damaged a FedEx van at Smitty's Road remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported in the 12:27 a.m. fire that originated in the engine compartment of the vehicle while parked at18707 Smitty’s Road southwest.
The vehicle, owned by Aaron Marvin, sustained damages estimated at $5,000.
The fire was discovered by the owner before 45 volunteer firefighters from various companies responded to the scene upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
Anyone with information may contact the Western Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.
