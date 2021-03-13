CLARYSVILLE — A local lawmaker is taking measures he hopes will ultimately reduce incidents of suicide at an area bridge.
Del. Mike McKay (R-Allegany, Washington) is seeking action in the General Assembly to address the escalating number of suicides, and attempted suicides, by installing fencing at the bridge on Interstate 68 between LaVale and Frostburg. The Clarysville Bridge crosses Vale Summit Road above the community of Clarysville.
Supporters of the measure hope the barriers will act as a deterrent.
“We recently had a suicide at Clarysville,” said McKay. “That is the fifth one in the last nine years. At the end of the day, when someone takes their life there, we are trying to prevent that.”
McKay’s hopes that his proposal, which would provide guidance for the State Highway Administration in addressing bridges where suicides have become a problem, will be included in this year’s budget bill.
“There are two ways to address an issue in Annapolis, one is passing a bill or you can can utilize budget language to direct a department where to focus their attention when problems arise,” McKay said. “So we created some budget language.”
McKay’s proposal states: “When a county or municipality has direct notice of multiple suicides or attempted suicides at a bridge under its control it shall increase surveillance in a manner designed to prevent additional attempts and/or construct barriers on the bridge designed to prevent suicides.”
‘Vulnerable population’
“Mental health has not been highlighted as much with the pandemic going on,” said McKay, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, “but the numbers are off the chart with the people who are struggling with mental health.”
According to the proposal, “When knowledge of these acts becomes widespread, copycat behavior has been known to occur resulting in attempts increasing in frequency. It is the intent of the General Assembly that counties and municipalities should make modifications to bridges in these circumstances.”
McKay said the State Highway Administration has attempted to help the situation in the past.
“They put a hotline up there and a phone. They were trying to get help to this vulnerable population of people,” he said. “For years advocates have said they really need to have a fence put up. But the SHA, for whatever reasons, has not been able to get a fence up. However, with this latest person taking their life, we hope to see some progress.”
‘Effective deterrent’
Multiple people, including Cumberland resident and Allegany County Orphans Court Judge Ed Crossland, have contacted McKay asking for help with the issue. Supporters of the fence also started a petition drive on change.org titled “Safety measures on the Clarysville Bridge.” More than 1,700 people have signed it since mid-February.
The most recent incident was on Feb. 13 when a 58-year-old Lonaconing man jumped to his death.
“Recently, a well-regarded man in the Georges Creek community that went to school with many of us at Valley High School took his life on the Clarysville Bridge,” Crossland said. “I shared with Del. McKay research that if a suicide attempt is deterred, it likely will not occur again. I asked him to look into what is needed to simply put a fence on the bridge. A fence is a simple, but effective deterrent.”
Positive impact
A report published in the Harvard School of Public Health, based on data from 90 studies, said preventing a suicide can have a positive long-term impact on the individual.
“Nine out of 10 people who attempt suicide and survive will not go on to die by suicide at a later date,” the report said. “According to statistics approximately 7% of attempters eventually died by suicide, approximately 23% reattempted nonfatally, and 70% had no further attempts.
“This relatively good long-term survival rate is consistent with the observation that suicidal crises are often short-lived, even if there may be underylying, more chronic risk factors present that give rise to these crises.”
Fencing by summer?
“It is not just Clarysville, that language is statewide,” said McKay. “Mental health is in everybody’s family. ... Ultimately, we hope to cut down on suicides in the state of Maryland because we are now shining a light on those people with mental health issues.
“Unfortunately, since they’ve been working on the budget language there have been more attempts at Clarysville and they’ve been documented. We have already passed that threshold where SHA should be putting up a fence and I trust they will.
“If the budget does pass, we believe by summertime we will see fencing there.”
