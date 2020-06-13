FH, Keyser place 15 on All-Area first team

Northern’s Zach Hallenback used his arm and his legs to help the Huskies return to the Maryland Class 1A playoffs last season. As a result, he edged out Keyser’s Ryan Shoemaker to be the first team quarterback of the 2019 All-Area Football Team.
Fort Hill (11-2), a Class 1A semifinalist, had eight players on the first team in nine positions, with West Virginia University preferred walk-on Danny King handling the squad’s kicking duties as both a place-kicker and a punter.
Keyser (10-2), which reached the playoffs for the ninth straight time last season, landed seven on the first team followed by Northern (8-2) with four, Allegany (2-7) and Frankfort (9-3) with two each and Hampshire (0-10), Moorefield (6-5), Mountain Ridge (3-6) and Petersburg (4-6) with one apiece.
The Times-News All-Area team is selected from nominations and voted on by area coaches.
The Sentinels’ Carson Snyder, a senior, was earlier this year voted the Player of the Year. Teammate Brevan Stubbs, a sophomore, and Moorefield junior Matthew Jenkins were the co-Offensive Players of the Year while Keyser’s Jackson Biser and Don Woodworth, both seniors, were the Defensive Player of the Year and Lineman of the Year, respectively.
All were honored at the annual Dapper Dan Sports Award Banquet in February.
A player is not eligible to receive two first-team honors except, for example like King, where it involves the kicking positions.
Hallenback led Northern by passing for 871 yards and rushing for 610 more. He passed for 6 touchdowns and ran for 8 more.
Hallenback will have a select group of backs to hand off to led by Snyder, the area’s rushing leader with 1,382 yards on 183 carries for a 7.6-yards per attempt average and he scored 25 touchdowns. Another power back option would be Jenkins, who also ran for more than 1,000 yards with 1,240 on 190 carries and 12 touchdowns. Then there is Frankfort’s Nick Marley, a first-team repeater and another 1,000-yard runner with 1,273 and 20 touchdowns on 145 carries and Allegany’s Trevan Powell, who finished the season playing quarterback. He ran for 975 yards on 156 carries and 13 touchdowns.
Stubbs is the all-purpose back. He was second on the Sentinels in rushing to Snyder with 1,034 yards on 86 carries for a 12-yards per rush average with 16 touchdowns. He also caught 7 passes for 245 yards and 5 touchdowns. A threat from anywhere on the field, the only type of touchdown he didn’t score on was a kickoff return. He returned 12 punts for 295 yards and scored three times. He had 178 kickoff return yards on nine attempts.
Only two receivers were nominated for the first team. They are Northern’s Isaac Bittinger and Fort Hill’s Austin Burt.
Bittinger caught 28 passes for 348 yards for a 12.4 per reception average. He scored four touchdowns. Burt averaged 17 yards a catch and a touchdown off of two receptions.
Protecting Hallenback and opening holes for the running backs will be Fort Hill’s Hunter Jacobs, returning as a first-team lineman along with Keyser’s Dalton Ray. They join Frankfort’s David Blanco, Keyser’s Shawn See and Ian Eggleston from Northern and Petersburg’s Dakota Rohrbaugh.
King, who will the first-team kicker for the third-straight season, was a near unanimous choice after completing his senior season making all 65 of his extra points and booting 3 of 7 field goals. Moorefield sophomore Atikilt Tamiru received a vote.
Keyser placed five on the first-team defense, led by Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Biser at linebacker. He’s joined by teammate Tristan Fox and Allegany’s Dillon Hogameier and Fort Hill’s Paxton Wertz on the linebacking corps.
On the defensive line, Keyser’s Don Woodworth and Mountain Ridge’s Tre Smith return as first-team linemen helping to anchor the unit along with Keyser’s Philip Biser and D.J. Cochran and Fort Hill’s Alex Metz and Northern’s Jacob Glotfelty.
The cornerbacks are Hampshire’s Trevor Sardo, who was a first-team wide receiver in 2018, and the Sentinels’ Korey Stafford.
King will handle the punting where he averaged 39.3 yards per kick on 12 attempts placing two inside the 20.
Southern’s Zack Rohrbaugh, who led the team in rushing, is the second team quarterback.
He’ll be joined in the backfield by Allegany’s Christian Welch and Keyser’s Drae Allen. Teammate Aaron Lyons is the all-purpose back.
The receivers are Brock Robinette of Frankfort and Fort Hill’s Treston Davis.
The offensive line consists of Keyser’s Adam Kephart and Woodworth, Fort Hill’s Gage May, Frankfort’s Hayden Stein, Southern’s Jonas Shaffer and Fort Hill’s Liam Moran.
The placekicker will be either Frankfort’s Brady Aldridge, Keyser’s Seth Earnest or Mountain Ridge’s Ashton Shimko as there was a three-way tie with nine out of 10 votes returned.
Fort Hill’s Jacobs and Jakobe Jackson are two of the second unit’s defensive linemen along with Frankfort’s Jansen Knotts, Hampshire’s Christian Hicks, Mountain Ridge’s Aaron VanMeter, Eggleston of Northern and Montana Sindledecker of Petersburg.
The linebackers are Keyser’s Caden Biser, Northern’s Hunter Meyers, Frankfort’s Jansen Moreland and Moorefield’s Vincent Cyrus.
Keyser’s Ryan Shoemaker and Frankfort’s Connor Parish are the defensive backs and the Miners’ Shimko will be the punter.
Jeff Landes is the sports editor of the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @wvuramfan.
