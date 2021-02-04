FROSTBURG — High-speed fiber network services are coming to Frostburg State University after Maryland Research and Education Network, a technology service provider for the University System of Maryland, and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company reached an agreement to build out connectivity resources.
“Increasing our connectivity on campus has been a goal for many years, and this agreement between Shentel and MDREN will more than double our current capacity,” said Troy Donoway, FSU’s chief information officer. “This is especially important as we continue to move toward more cloud-based technology, and it provides a lot of options for future growth. Benefits will be wide-ranging, including to Frostburg State University’s faculty and student research, as well as its business operations.”
The fiber will be routed through Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Hancock, Cumberland and end in Frostburg. While the network will service FSU, it will also be made available to other educational institutions and businesses throughout Western Maryland.
The aim of the partnership between MDREN and Shentel is designed to improve connectivity resources to underserved and unserved business communities, and students in need of access to remote learning.
“Shentel Business’ continued expansion underscores our commitment to the state of Maryland’s businesses and organizations that are in need of more network connectivity options to fuel their growth,” said Craig Venable, vice president of Commercial Sales, Shentel Business. “Be it health care, education, manufacturing or other sectors, our world-class fiber network will provide needed technology across the entire commercial spectrum.”
Shentel estimated the fiber will enable it to “offer dedicated, ethernet-based network connections with internet speeds from 20 Mbps up to 100 Gbps that are symmetrical and supported by service-level guarantees.”
