CUMBERLAND — The filing deadline is Feb. 22 for anyone seeking elective office at the city, county, or state level.
Although some offices, such as the District 1 State Senate and the House of Delegates seat 1A, have seen several candidates enter the race so far, other offices have received few candidates.
State Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel, who currently holds the District 1A seat, are retiring at the end of the year, leaving both positions open.
Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade and Del. Mike McKay (1C) are both seeking Edward's Senate seat, leaving their current posts up for grabs.
William Atkinson announced his candidacy for the Allegany County Board of Commissioners on Saturday. Atkinson is retired from the Maryland Department of Planning and is currently coordinator for the proposed Cumberland River Park project.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners consists of three seats. Current commissioners Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale have filed for reelection. Other candidates include Jonathan M. Dayton and Todd Joseph Logsdon.
Candidates currently seeking Beitzel's House seat include Andy Adams, Jim Hinebaugh Jr. and Timothy Thomas, all Republicans. Hinebaugh is currently a member of the Garrett County Board of Commissioners. Thomas is the owner of the Shady Acres Motorcross riding park and Adams is a former youth counselor for Garrett College and an ordained minister at Universal Life Church Ministries.
Those seeking McKay's seat so far are Terry L. Baker and Wayne Keefer, both of Washington County. No one has filed to challenge for the 1B seat held by Del. Jason Buckel.
Christopher Andrew Myers is the only person to file so far to file for Cumberland City Council. Myers is the owner of The Craft Table, a business on South. Liberty Street. He serves on the city's Historic Preservation Commission and works part time for WCBC radio. Council seats held by Rock Cioni and Joe George are up for election this year.
The office of Cumberland mayor is also up for grabs with no one filing so far.
Candidates filing to run for the 6th District House of Representatives include Jonathan Jenkins, Neil Parrott, Robert Poissonnier and Ben Smilowitz. According to incumbent Rep. David Trone's office, the congressman plans to file for reelection in the coming days.
Other incumbents currently running unopposed for reelection include James F. Elliott, States Attorney; Craig Robertson, Allegany County sheriff, and Mary Beth Pirolozzi, register of wills.
Bob Farrell, who is seeking reelection, is the lone candidate thus far in the race for the Allegany County Board of Education where three seats are up for grabs. In addition to Farrell, the seats occupied by Deb Frank and David Bohn are open.
