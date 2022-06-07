CUMBERLAND — Rising fuel costs have impacted the Allegany County Public Schools budget, Chief Finance Officer Larry McKenzie told the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board approved the school system’s Fiscal 2023 $129 million operating budget, which included an additional $500,000, over a previous draft, for transportation.
“As fuel continues to increase … it’s becoming more and more of a concern,” McKenzie said.
The budget also included an additional $1 million in revenue from the state, he said.
The board also:
• Recognized more than 40 retirees with years of experience that ranged from 12 to 45 and positions that included teachers, bus drivers and secretaries.
• Approved second readings of policies, which will go into effect immediately, including one related to the authority of school principals, and another that pertains to orderly and caring learning environments.
• Recognized the following high school students for scholarships to Frostburg State University: Abigayle Spangler of Fort Hill — $5,000, Haley Llewellyn of Mountain Ridge — $500, and Noah Logsdon of Allegany — $500.
• Approved a second reading of a policy that provides for the education of students who are registered sex offenders, and reviewed guidelines to meet state requirements for the education of those students during the time they are not permitted on school property.
• Approved a special education staffing plan for Fiscal 2023.
• Approved a first reading of a policy to identify required audits.
