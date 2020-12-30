FINZEL — A Finzel area family was left homeless early Wednesday when fire destroyed a residence in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Road, according to the Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire that was reported to the Garrett County 911 emergency center at 12:02 a.m., prompting alert of numerous volunteer fire departments from Garrett and Allegany counties and nearby Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
“When we rolled up there was fire blowing out of every side of the building,” said Eastern Garrett Assistant Chief Justin Clark, who was with the first-arriving firefighters. “We were on the scene in 6 to 7 minutes.”
In addition to sub-freezing temperatures, the firefighters encountered difficulty accessing the scene.
“Due to driveway conditions, we could only get one tanker in and we had to set up a water shuttle.”
The occupants, Gary and Valerie Rae, were out of the single-story structure when firefighters arrived. They were reportedly being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday the fire started in a rear bedroom and the cause remained under investigation.
There were smoke alarms in the home, but they did not activate, investigators said. Damage was estimated at $125,000 to home and contents.
About 70 volunteer firefighters responded to the scene that included companies from Frostburg, Shaft, Salisbury, Meyersdale, Wellersburg, Midland, Mount Savage, Grantsville, Bittinger and Barton, in addition to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services with units from its Frostburg location.
Units were on the scene for five hours, including response to a rekindle that occurred shortly after 9 a.m.
The Garrett County Roads Department also responded to the scene to treat icy surfaces in the area of the incident.
