FINZEL — No injuries were reported Thursday morning when fire destroyed an outbuilding at 876 Sampson Rock Road in Finzel, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Frostburg and Eastern Garrett volunteer firefighters responded to the William Rowley property upon alert at 7:39 a.m.
The fire originated in the area of a coal and wood stove that was located in the two-story structure, fire investigators said.
The property loss was estimated at $125,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
Thirty-five volunteer firefighters responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.