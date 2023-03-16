OAKLAND — Fire at an Oakland strip mall Wednesday night damaged two businesses and left others without electricity, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday.
The blaze at 464 Weber Road, the Mercantile Strip Mall, caused about $200,000 damage after starting in a storage room of one of the businesses.
Businesses located in the mall include Midway Discount Beverages and Rite Price Quick Stop.
About 40 volunteer firefighters needed about 10 minutes to control the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, investigators said.
