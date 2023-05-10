OAKLAND — A massive fire early Wednesday caused more than $1.3 million in damages to a longtime Garrett County business, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The blaze at Automotive Machine Inc., 310 Baltimore Ave. in Oakland, started just before 6 a.m., drawing volunteer firefighters from at least four counties.
The business is a full-service machine shop that has served the area for nearly 30 years.
At least 50 firefighters from Garrett, Allegany, Mineral and Preston counties fought the fire, needing about 1 hour, 20 minutes to bring it under control.
Firefighters also utilized a tanker task force, which brings additional fire apparatus with the capacity to carry more water. Hazardous materials teams from Allegany and Garrett counties contained a ruptured oil tank that reportedly held thousands of gallons.
Damage was estimated at $75,000 to the building and $1.25 million to its contents.
Fire investigators said the blaze started in the kitchen/break room of the 50 feet by 40 feet building owned by Scott Bittinger.
The cause remained under investigation, investigators said.
