CUMBERLAND — No one was injured Tuesday morning when fire damaged a residence on Bedford Street in Cumberland.
The fire at 1040 Bedford started about 11:35 a.m., with Cumberland firefighters finding fire in the basement and on the first floor when they arrived.
City firefighters, with the help of volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties, needed about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was to investigate the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.