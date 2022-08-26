LAVALE — No one was injured early Friday in a fire that extensively damaged a LaVale home.
The blaze at 11 Grant Drive started in the attic and caused about $250,000 damage to the split level home with brick siding and its contents, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The home is owned by James Kennedy Halwager.
Investigators said the occupants heard a smoke detector and were able to retrieve a dog as they exited the burning residence.
First-responding units from the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department found fire at theback of the home when they arrived minutes after being alerted about 1:17 a.m. Sixty volunteer firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties were at the scene.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday, investigators said.
The occupants were displaced and were being assisted by family and friends, according to the fire marshal’s office.
