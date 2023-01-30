OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction was blamed for starting a fire that caused about $50,000 damage Sunday to an Oakland home.
The fire at 451 Bray School Road started about 9:30 a.m. in a closet, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Ezra Rahbaran owns the one story home. The family was displaced by the fire, and is living at another property they own.
About 25 volunteer firefighters contained the blaze in about 10 minutes.
No one was injured.
