Flames shoot from the roof of a Deberry Lane structure early Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Oakland.

OAKLAND — A flue fire that spread to the roof damaged an outbuilding early Saturday at a Deberry Lane home in Oakland, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.

The 4:06 a.m. blaze resulted in damages estimated at $130,000, the fire marshal's office said. There were no injuries.

Investigators said heavy creosote buildup in the flue pipe of a wood stove was the cause. The fire then spread from the flue to the wooden roof trusses of the structure.

Two passenger vehicles and a UTV parked inside the structure sustained extensive damage as well.

Oakland and other responding volunteer fire companies brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes. 

