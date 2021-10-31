OAKLAND — A flue fire that spread to the roof damaged an outbuilding early Saturday at a Deberry Lane home in Oakland, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The 4:06 a.m. blaze resulted in damages estimated at $130,000, the fire marshal's office said. There were no injuries.
Investigators said heavy creosote buildup in the flue pipe of a wood stove was the cause. The fire then spread from the flue to the wooden roof trusses of the structure.
Two passenger vehicles and a UTV parked inside the structure sustained extensive damage as well.
Oakland and other responding volunteer fire companies brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.