MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when fire broke out in a boiler room of the Pilgrim's Pride chicken processing plant on South Main Street early Tuesday, according to the Hardy County 911 emergency center.
"It started in the boiler room and that's all the information we have," said a dispatcher at the 911 center. A passerby reported the fire at 1:35 a.m.
Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with assistance provided by volunteer fire units from the Petersburg and Romney fire companies. An ambulance from West Hardy Emergency Medical Services stood by during the fire operation, officials said.
Units cleared the scene at 4:15 a.m., according to the 911 center.
An official at the Moorefield chicken plant declined to provide any information on the incident, referring the inquiry to company spokesman Cameron Bruett, who did not respond to a phone inquiry.
