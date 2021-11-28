LAVALE — No injuries were reported in a fire Saturday that damaged a three-story home on National Highway.
First-arriving LaVale volunteer firefighters reported flames coming from the third-floor of the structure located at the corner of National Highway and Park Avenue.
At least a dozen fire and rescue companies from Allegany and Mineral counties responded to the blaze that was reported to the Allegany County 911 center just before 2 p.m.
National Highway was closed for more than hour while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The Allegany County Fire Police assisted with traffic control during the emergency.
