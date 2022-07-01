CUMBERLAND, Md. — Firefighters from three counties remained at the scene early Friday of a fire that damaged two homes on Cumberland’s Williams Street.
There were reportedly no injuries.
The fire at 360 Williams started about 2:50 a.m. and quickly spread to 362 Williams.
A first-arriving Cumberland Police officer described the home at 360 Williams as “engulfed” in flames.
Williams Street was closed from Maryland to Louisiana avenues, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
In addition to Cumberland firefighters, volunteers from around Allegany County as well as units from Ridgeley and Wiley Ford, West Virginia, were at the scene.
Additional volunteers were placed at the city's central fire station, and a rehabilitation truck from the Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Department was at the fire scene. That truck provides firefighters a place to rest and get food and drinks during an extended call.
