WESTERNPORT — Fire Sunday at a Maryland Avenue residence started on a rear porch and was sparked by an electrical malfunction in a window fan, the state fire marshal's office said.
The blaze caused about $25,000 damage to 225 Maryland, but did not displace the residents.
The home is owned by D& D Homes.
About 30 volunteer firefighters, led by the Potomac Fire Company, needed about five minutes to bring the fire under control.
