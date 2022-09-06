Westernport fire

Fire caused about $25,000 damage Sunday to this Maryland Avenue, Westernport, home, the state fire marshal's office said.

WESTERNPORT — Fire Sunday at a Maryland Avenue residence started on a rear porch and was sparked by an electrical malfunction in a window fan, the state fire marshal's office said.

The blaze caused about $25,000 damage to 225 Maryland, but did not displace the residents.

The home is owned by D& D Homes.

About 30 volunteer firefighters, led by the Potomac Fire Company, needed about five minutes to bring the fire under control.

