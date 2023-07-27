ACCIDENT — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a Thursday morning fire that destroyed a storage shed in Accident.
The blaze at 3462 Foxtown Road began about 5:50 a.m. and leveled the 12-by-16 wooden structure owned by William D. Buckel. Damage was estimated by investigators at $5,000 to the shed and $10,000 to the contents.
About 15 volunteer firefighters led by the Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department needed about 15 to extinguish the fire.
