CUMBERLAND — A firefighter suffered a minor burn while fighting a blaze that destroyed a Creek Road home Tuesday, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The fire at 11401 Creek Road SE caused damages estimated at $33,000 to the home owned by Ronald Lytle and Dawn Williams. Williams reportedly lived in the two-story residence.
Twenty-five firefighters from Allegany and Mineral counties needed about 25 minutes to bring the 5 p.m. blaze under control.
Fire investigators determined the fire started on the front porch, but have not determined how. It was unclear if the home had a working smoke detector, investigators said.
The American Red Cross and family members were assisting Williams.
