Fire destroys Department of Transportation truck

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds will turn westward overnight. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&