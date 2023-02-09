Fire destroys Department of Transportation truck

FINZEL — Fire destroyed a Maryland Department of Transportation work truck valued at $100,000 Thursday morning, state fire investigators said.
No one was hurt in the 6:30 a.m. fire at the salt dome at 1336 Beall School Road. Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire started in the engine compartment and was caused by a mechanical malfunction.
"The driver attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but was unsuccessful," investigators said.
Twelve volunteer firefighters from the Eastern Garrett County Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid companies extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes.
A second vehicle fire — a tractor-trailer on Interstate 68 near the 46-mile marker — closed the east lanes for about an hour Thursday morning. One lane of traffic was allowed to pass about an hour after the 6:20 a.m. incident.
