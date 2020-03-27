Police lights

BARTON — State fire investigators are attempting to determine the cause of a Friday morning fire that destroyed a FedEx van and damaged a seven-bay garage on Barton Mining Road.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the 9:42 a.m. fire caused about $50,000 damage, and started in the van's engine compartment.

An employee reporting for work discovered the remains of the fire, investigators said.

The Barton Hose Company responded.

