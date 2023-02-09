GRANTSVILLE — Fire of an undetermined nature destroyed an apartment residence at 106B Stone Hill Road before dawn Wednesday and claimed the lives of two dogs, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No one was home at the time of the 2:34 a.m. blaze that was discovered by a neighbor, prompting the response of the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department to the scene.
The fire consumed the two-story, single-family property owned and occupied by Phillip Bender and Enos Yoder. The property loss of the structure that was converted from a garage to an apartment was estimated at $25,000, officials said.
No information was disclosed concerning the cause and origin of the fire that was controlled in 20 minutes by more than two dozen volunteer firefighters.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call the fire marshal's office at 301-766-3888.
