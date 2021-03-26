FINZEL — A fire early Friday destroyed a 2012 Chevrolet Impala valued at $2,900, state fire investigators said.
The fire started just before 4 a.m. at 1852 Finzel Road in Garrett County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The vehicle, owned by Lesily Wooster, was not functional. Investigators said the fire started in the engine compartment and the cause remained under investigation.
Wooster was not home at the time of the fire, investigators said.
