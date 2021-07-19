CUMBERLAND — Federal officials Monday said volunteer fire and rescue departments in Western Maryland will share $1.38 million in American Rescue Plan funding — with $445,047 of that money going to departments in Allegany and Garrett counties.
The announcement was made by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone.
“Despite increased challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency and first responders across Maryland continued to deliver life-saving care to those who needed it most,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “This new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will ensure our rural fire and rescue teams have adequate funding and supplies to keep serving Western Maryland.”
In Allegany County, the amounts received total $382,034 and benefit the following companies:
- Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Department, $8,209
- Barton Hose Company, $9,365
- Bedford Road VFD, $47,818
- Shaft VFC, $24,925
- Bowling Green VFD, $22,146
- Bowman’s Addition VFC, $8,020
- Cresaptown VFD, $13,579
- District 16 VFD, $10,962
- Ellerslie VFD, $7,306
- Flintstone VFC, $18,262
- George’s Creek Ambulance Service, $2,600
- Good Will Fire Company, $9,840
- LaVale VFD, $29,267
- LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad, $63,759
- Midland Fire Company, $61,008
- Mount Savage VFC, $7,419
- Oldtown VFD, $8,848
- Orleans VFC, $14,355
- Potomac Fire Company, $6,493
- Rawlings VFD, $7,845
The following Garrett County companies will share $63,013:
- Bittinger VFD, $8,699
- Bloomington VFD, $8,673
- Friendsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, $18,660
- Kitzmiller VFC, $10,691
- Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad, $6,876
- Oakland VFD, $9,411
The money is to assist departments recovering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and is from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, through the COVID-19 federal funding Congress passed.
