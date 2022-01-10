SWANTON — Fire of an unknown origin destroyed a residence at 17 Mount Zion Road early Friday afternoon but there were no injuries, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Arthur G. Kitzmiller, owner and occupant of the single-story modular with addition, was not at home when the fire was discovered by a neighbor at 2:23 p.m.
Forty volunteer firefighters from the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department and several allied fire companies responded to the scene, controlling the fire in an hour despite being hampered by gusting winds, investigators said. Southern Garrett Rescue Squad also responded to the scene upon alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
The property was declared a total loss, with damages estimated at $100,000 to the residence and $75,000 to its contents, officials said.
The fire originated in the interior of the property. The cause has not been determined and remains under investigation by the fire marshal's office.
The victim is reportedly staying with family members, according to fire marshal's office.
