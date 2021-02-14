SWANTON — One firefighter was injured Saturday morning while fighting fire at a Swanton home that caused more than $117,000 damage, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The blaze at 6072 Bittinger Road started in the flue of the one-story home, and creosote buildup allowed it to escape into a wall, fire investigators said.
The Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department said about 50 firefighters from around the county were hampered by freezing conditions and deep snow while extinguishing the fire, which was reported just before noon after being discovered by a resident.
The injured firefighter was transported to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment of a leg injury.
The fire marshal's office said the home was owned by Ezra and Mary Peachy. They were being assisted by community members and the local Mennonite church.
