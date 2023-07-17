CUMBERLAND — One firefighter was treated and released at UPMC Western Maryland after suffering minor injuries during a firefighting operation just after midnight Saturday at 227 Springdale St. in the city's South End, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 12:30 a.m. blaze in a bedroom of the three-story apartment building owned by Ronald Llewellyn was quickly extinguished upon arrival of nearly two dozen Cumberland and volunteer firefighters.
The fire was caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials," according to the fire marshal's office.
The fire was discovered by tenants. Smoke alarms in the building activated as a result of the accidental fire. No tenants were displaced, officials said.
