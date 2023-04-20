KEYSER, W.Va. — No injuries were reported in a fire that broke out just before dawn Thursday in a West Piedmont Street building and then spread to an adjacent structure, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
Keyser Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties responded to the incident with first calls to the 911 center reportedly received at 5:35 a.m.
Firefighters reported that the blaze was extinguished at 9:50 a.m.
Preliminary reports indicated one of the buildings was vacant and the other was occupied. There were unconfirmed reports that an explosion had occurred in one of the buildings before the blaze extended to a nearby structure.
Hours before the Keyser fire, the Cumberland Fire Department extinguished an apartment building 106 W. Third St. All residents exited safely and there were no injuries in the 2:15 a.m. incident, according to the department.
The Allegany County Department of Emergency Service and volunteer firefighters from Bedford Road, LaVale, Bowling Green, Ridgeley, Cresaptown and Wiley Ford assisted.
