SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Volunteer firefighters from Mineral, Allegany and Hampshire counties spent several hours battling a mulch yard fire at the Allegany Aggregates stone quarry on Waxler Road early Wednesday, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
Short Gap Volunteer Fire Department directed the operation that included assistance from Patterson Creek, Wiley Ford, Ridgeley, Fort Ashby, Fountain, New Creek, Springfield, Rawlings, Cresaptown and District 16 volunteer firefighters.
Units were on the scene for nearly four hours following initial alert at 12:35 a.m.
