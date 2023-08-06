CUMBERLAND — Fire crews from three counties extinguished a fire Saturday evening involving multiple structures on West First Street in South Cumberland.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
Cumberland firefighters reported two structures on fire when they arrived near 34 W. First around 8 p.m., prompting the call for additional firefighters from Allegany, Mineral and Garrett counties.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
