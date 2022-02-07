WESTERNPORT, Md. — Two firefighters escaped injury Sunday morning when a floor collapsed as they were fighting a house fire in Westernport, state fire investigators said. Two other firefighters suffered minor burns that weren’t related to the collapse.
The fire in the 25100 block of Rock Street started about 9:35 a.m. and caused about $107,000 damage to the two-story home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators said the fire was discovered by a family member who noticed smoke when checking on the family dog through a security camera on a cellphone.
“They responded to investigate and found smoke coming from the residence,” investigators said. “They forced entry to the kitchen door where they were able to retrieve the dog.”
The two firefighters fell from the first floor to the basement, investigators said. The firefighters who were burned were treated at the scene and weren’t taken to a hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire marshal’s office said.
More than 50 firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties, led by the Potomac Fire Company of Westernport, were at the scene for several hours.
The owner was being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.