BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Forestry workers and volunteer firefighters brought under control Tuesday a fire that has consumed up to 75 acres of public land in the Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management area in Morgan County, according to the Berkeley Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
"The fire consumed about 50 acres yesterday and it extended up to 75 acres overnight," Linda Carnell, assistant state forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, said Tuesday afternoon. "We are back at it again today putting in control lines — basically fighting fire with fire."
The fire was not a threat to residential areas.
Several Division of Forestry foresters and volunteer firefighters from Morgan and Berkeley counties, among other jurisdictions, were involved in the fire operation under the direction of Forester Tyler Williamson.
"Manpower, rakes, leaf blowers, backpack pumps — that's what we are using right now to control the fire," Carnell said. "It's in a pretty inaccessible area."
The cause of the fire was not known.
"It's still under investigation, but the first thing we have to do is control the fire and then begin looking into the cause," Carnell said.
Carnell said the Division of Forestry would monitor the situation for an extended time after the fire is brought under control.
Monday, the fire near White's Gap drew response from volunteer firefighters in Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral counties as well as fire companies from Allegany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties in Maryland and Frederick County in Virginia.
