Arson reported at Bloomington apartment complex

State fire investigators say a firework ignited a blaze at a Bloomington apartment complex early Tuesday.

BLOOMINGTON — Sleeping residents of an apartment complex at 20960 Maryland Highway escaped injuries early Tuesday when a deliberately-set fire occurred in a hallway of the two-story, brick complex, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire was discovered at 3:04 a.m. after smoke alarms activated. All of the residents evacuated the building without incident.

"A pyrotechnic was lit and purposely placed in the corner of a hallway," fire investigators said in a news release.

The fire was quickly controlled by the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department. Damage was estimated at $500.

Located on Backbone Mountain, the property is owned by Robert Turner.

The fire marshal's office said charges are pending.

