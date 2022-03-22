BLOOMINGTON — Sleeping residents of an apartment complex at 20960 Maryland Highway escaped injuries early Tuesday when a deliberately-set fire occurred in a hallway of the two-story, brick complex, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was discovered at 3:04 a.m. after smoke alarms activated. All of the residents evacuated the building without incident.
"A pyrotechnic was lit and purposely placed in the corner of a hallway," fire investigators said in a news release.
The fire was quickly controlled by the Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department. Damage was estimated at $500.
Located on Backbone Mountain, the property is owned by Robert Turner.
The fire marshal's office said charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.